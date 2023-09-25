New app giving Valley parents extra options for children's transportation

Coordinating school schedules, extracurriculars and appointments can take a village, but a Central Valley mom is hoping you take Kidz Cab instead.

Each student gets assigned the same driver for each ride and a designated backup in case of a sick call.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Back to school is more than just getting back to the classroom.

Coordinating school schedules, extracurriculars and appointments can take a village, but a Central Valley mom is hoping you take Kidz Cab instead.

Kidz Cab is a ride-share for students with parents' busy schedules in mind.

"Really just trying to juggle work and school or school to daycare, extracurricular activities," says Jacqueline Perez. "Our services are not just limited to school."

Representatives are on standby on the website ready to take your information and design your route.

Perez started the company with her husband.

"We had trouble getting our kids to school," she said. "We both worked. It was just very difficult, and I said 'Other parents have to be having this problem.'"

A little more than a year in business, Kidz Cab drivers are serving families in Fresno and Clovis with hopes of navigating across the Central Valley.

Before each ride, cars are inspected for safety and there's a process in place to protect your precious cargo.

"You can schedule a meet-and-greet here at our office, or we can schedule a phone call," Perez said. "All of our drivers do undergo a thorough FBI clearance, clean DMV record, history working with children and CPR certification."

"They're really fun," says 11th grader Natalie Vogt. "I get to chat with my driver. "It's a good way to end my school day, especially because I get to relax and talk about it."

Vogt says Kidz Cab also gives her mom peace of mind.

"My mom always knows when I'm getting picked up and where I am because they text her," she said.

Pricing is based on mileage outside of a five-mile radius of the office on Fresno & Ashlan.

You can visit the company's website to sign up and set up a schedule, whether you want five days a week or special practices and appointments.

They're not only looking for more families to join, but they are also accepting applications for drivers.

