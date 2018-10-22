King Co. Man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three

Kyan Wimbley, 13, and his father, 55-year-old Alphonso Wimbley, died at the scene while 44-year-old Krsiten Wimbley died later at the hospital.

A man charged in a DUI crash that killed three people in Hanford now knows his fate.42-year old Adalberto Lara has been sentenced to 45-years to life in prison.Last March, Highway Patrol says Lara was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue.His vehicle smashed into an SUV driven by 44-year old Kristen Wimbley.Her husband, 55-year old Alphonso, and their 13-year old son Kyan died at the scene.Kristen passed away a short time later at the hospital.