DUI CRASH

King Co. Man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three

We're getting our first look at the man accused in a deadly crash that killed a Kings County family. (KFSN)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man charged in a DUI crash that killed three people in Hanford now knows his fate.

42-year old Adalberto Lara has been sentenced to 45-years to life in prison.

RELATED: Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty

Kyan Wimbley, 13, and his father, 55-year-old Alphonso Wimbley, died at the scene while 44-year-old Krsiten Wimbley died later at the hospital.



Last March, Highway Patrol says Lara was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue.

His vehicle smashed into an SUV driven by 44-year old Kristen Wimbley.

Her husband, 55-year old Alphonso, and their 13-year old son Kyan died at the scene.

Kristen passed away a short time later at the hospital.
