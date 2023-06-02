WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Kingdoms of Asia exhibit set to open this weekend at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Visitors can expect to see Malayan tigers, Orangutans, Komodo dragons, sloth bears, and other species in expansive new exhibits.

KFSN logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 11:59PM
Kingdoms of Asia exhibit set to open this weekend at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
EMBED <>More Videos

The newest experience at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be opening this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The newest experience at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be opening this weekend.

The grand opening for the new exhibit will be held on Saturday, June 3.

The Kingdoms of Asia will feature an immersive experience where visitors can learn about the animals and culture of Southeast Asia.

The final preparations were underway at the zoo on Friday ahead of opening day.

Visitors can expect to see Malayan tigers, Orangutans, Komodo dragons, sloth bears, and other species in expansive new exhibits.

Member preview days for Kingdoms of Asia were previously canceled, but zoo officials announced they're hosting special member nights on June 16th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW