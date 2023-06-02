Kingdoms of Asia exhibit set to open this weekend at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The newest experience at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be opening this weekend.

Visitors can expect to see Malayan tigers, Orangutans, Komodo dragons, sloth bears, and other species in expansive new exhibits.

The grand opening for the new exhibit will be held on Saturday, June 3.

The Kingdoms of Asia will feature an immersive experience where visitors can learn about the animals and culture of Southeast Asia.

The final preparations were underway at the zoo on Friday ahead of opening day.

Member preview days for Kingdoms of Asia were previously canceled, but zoo officials announced they're hosting special member nights on June 16th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th.