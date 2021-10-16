Kings Canyon National Park

Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday, Sequoia National Park to stay closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Canyon National Park will partially reopen on Monday, October 18 as crews get control of wildfires burning nearby and better weather approaches.

Officials say while some wilderness areas of Sequoia National Park will also open on Monday, all developed areas will remain closed.

Park officials say the following areas within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will open:

  • Big Stump Entrance Station on Highway 180
  • The majority of Grant Grove, including the General Grant Tree
  • Kings Canyon Visitor Center Information Desk
  • Cedar Grove
  • Kings Canyon Wilderness except for Redwood Canyon
  • Areas east of the Great Western Divide in the Sequoia National Park Wilderness
  • South Fork in the Sequoia National Park Wilderness


    • Due to water system damage, no running water will be available inside Kings Canyon National Park until late October.

    Officials do not have an estimate on when the developed areas of Sequoia National ark will reopen.

    This comes as crews have gained containment on the KNP Complex Fire, which has grown to nearly 90,000 acres with 45% containment.
