Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday, Sequoia National Park to stay closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Canyon National Park will partially reopen on Monday, October 18 as crews get control of wildfires burning nearby and better weather approaches.Officials say while some wilderness areas of Sequoia National Park will also open on Monday, all developed areas will remain closed.Park officials say the following areas within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will open:Due to water system damage, no running water will be available inside Kings Canyon National Park until late October.Officials do not have an estimate on when the developed areas of Sequoia National ark will reopen.This comes as crews have gained containment on the KNP Complex Fire, which has grown to nearly 90,000 acres with 45% containment.