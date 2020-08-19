Education

Kings Canyon Unified taking extra steps for positive distance learning experience

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High schools in the Kings Canyon Unified School District started classes last week, but Kindergarten through 8th-grade students were ready to take on the challenge of distance learning this week.

It certainly felt like the first day of school at Sheridan Elementary School in Orange Cove.

District spokesperson Renee Delport explained, "Kids are incredibly excited in their new school clothes. You would think that it was the first day of school for a lot of them. The excitement. Parents taking first day of school pictures."

Kids and their parents were actually just on campus to learn how to use their Chromebooks for remote learning. Administrators wanted to make sure students could log in and find their classes without any problem.

But the students also got a chance to meet their new teachers.

Delport said, "We felt that connection is important to a lot of our students. That not only did we want them to meet and see their teacher obviously through a Zoom session, but we feel that live in-person meeting is important as well."

Biology teacher Pablo Saenz at Orange Cove High School excitedly shared a lesson on a Zoom call with his students.

Keeping kids engaged may become a constant challenge around the Valley.

At the Kindergarten through 8th grade level in Kings Canyon Unified, college students serving as tutors will join the online classes.

District Curriculum Coordinator Eddie Nolan said, "We really feel like it's going to be a game-changer. One of the things is not being able to interact on a daily basis with their teachers. This is just one way we can fill that gap."

The district's after-school program has provided mentors for kids in Orange Cove. Hiring college-age students as tutors was something parents requested. They'll be on call from 3 pm-9 pm for the kids and parents.

Nolan said, "Not only will they be familiar with the curriculum, but they'll also be familiar with how the teacher taught it so they can better support those students and families when it's convenient for them after a long day's work or having a meal with their family."

Tutors will be available in each subject throughout Kings Canyon Unified. The official first day of school for K-8 students was set for Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoback to schooleducationonline learning
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare
Merced teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
PG&E interactive map tells if you'll lose power during CA rotating outages
Missing Fresno girls found safe by police, officials say
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
California congressmen showing support for United States Postal Service
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Sentencing hearing begins for 'Golden State Killer'
Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday
Experts worry that recent wildfires could have severe impact on air quality
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
More TOP STORIES News