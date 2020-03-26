Kings Canyon Unified extends coronavirus school closures till May

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climb, Valley school districts are taking notice.Kings Canyon Unified told parents this week that schools wouldn't re-open until the beginning of May."These decisions are very difficult and I don't know that I can explain and put in words the extent of how difficult these decisions are," said the district's communications officer, Renee Delport.Administrators originally announced schools would remain closed through April 13th.But school officials say the safety and wellness of students and staff is a top priority as the number of COVID-19 case continue to rise.The current plan is to allow students back on campus on May 4."Given the information that we were being provided, it was in the best interest of our students, our staff members, and community that we would extend home base learning," said Delport.While the District adapts to a new normal, parents said they support Kings Canyon Unified's decision to remain closed."I think it's for our kids' security. I'd rather have my kids safe and better safe than sorry," said parent Liza Delgado.During the closure, Kings Canyon Unified will continue to provide free food to the 10,000 students in the district.Administrators said they are handing out more than 3,000 meals a day.During the closure, students will continue to do school work from home as teachers and staff are checking in on them while providing weekly lesson plans.