Kings Canyon Unified bringing back high school students for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings Canyon Unified School District says high school students will soon be able to return to campus, if they chose to do in-person learning.
Beginning the first week of March, high school students at Kings Canyon High School, Orange Cove High School and Reedley High School will return to campuses under a hybrid model.
District officials said this was made possible when the Fresno County Department of Public Health changed their guidelines for secondary students to return to in-person learning.
Depending on their schedule, the students will return on either Tuesday, March 2, or Wednesday, March 3.
District officials added that they have successfully brought back 6,000 students to in-person learning.
