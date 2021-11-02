Man punches random stranger who was eating with his kids, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man punches random stranger who was eating with his kids, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of starting a brawl in Kings County has been arrested.

Investigators say he randomly picked out and attacked the victim.

Deputies say Frank Machado walked into Raven's Deli in Armona last Thursday.

He's accused of punching a random stranger who was eating with his kids.

The victim fought back before police arrived to arrest Machado.

The suspect threw chairs and hit deputies as they took him into custody.

The victim suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countyassault
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News