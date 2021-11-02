Man punches random stranger who was eating with his kids, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of starting a brawl in Kings County has been arrested.Investigators say he randomly picked out and attacked the victim.Deputies say Frank Machado walked into Raven's Deli in Armona last Thursday.He's accused of punching a random stranger who was eating with his kids.The victim fought back before police arrived to arrest Machado.The suspect threw chairs and hit deputies as they took him into custody.The victim suffered minor injuries.