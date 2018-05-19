Kings County authorities searching for missing glider near Avenal

#HappeningNow: Several agencies in #KingsCounty searching for a #glider (aircraft) that reportedly went down near Avenal. We have a photographer at the scene and are working to learn more. Watch @ABC30 at 11 for the latest on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/FGC75gEBqB — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 20, 2018

Multiple Kings County agencies are investigating a crash involving a lark glider.The aircraft went down somewhere near Avenal around 8 p.m. on Saturday. It is unknown how many passengers were on board the glider or what caused it to go down.We will continue to bring you the very latest on this crash on our website and mobile app.