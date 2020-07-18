Coronavirus

Cases rising, ICU bed capacity tight in Kings County

By
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County continues to see an upward trend in active cases of the novel coronavirus.

It ranks third among all Valley counties for total confirmed cases.

According to statistics from the state department of public health, Kings County has the lowest percentage of ICU bed capacity in the Valley - just 5.6% as of Friday.

Statewide, only Napa County had a smaller percentage of beds available.

Officials at Adventist Health Hanford say they have 22 total ICU beds, but explained that the number of staffed beds changes daily, so it's unclear how many ICU beds are open at the hospital.

Officials did confirm they have sent some patients to the state alternate care site in Porterville, but couldn't say how many because of patient privacy.

Even though she doesn't know anyone who has the virus, longtime Hanford resident Sandi Beal said she takes the pandemic seriously, always wearing a mask and limiting who she sees and where she goes.

"Well I definitely stay home," Beal said. "The friends I do go out with I've been around this whole time. I have a daughter that lives in town and grandchildren, I am around them."

Like Kaweah Delta in Visalia, Adventist Health Hanford will be getting some help from a team of military healthcare workers within the next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Study Abroad programs canceled, postponed due to COVID-19
Gov. Newsom says CA counties on watch list must keep schools closed
FUSD to continue distance learning to begin 2020 school year
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 farm laborers injured in Fresno County drive-by shooting
FUSD to continue distance learning to begin 2020 school year
Central California coronavirus cases
UPDATE: Clovis Unified to reopen with online learning after Gov. Newsom's announcement
Gov. Newsom says CA counties on watch list must keep schools closed
Fresno shootings up 71% since April, says police chief
Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses
Show More
Man wanted for sexually assaulting 7-year-old multiple times in Hanford
Police chase ends in southwest Fresno hit-and-run, authorities looking for suspect
Police searching for 3 suspects who stole cash from northwest Fresno ATM
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in southeast Fresno this weekend
Valley Air District monitoring Mineral Fire's impact on air quality
More TOP STORIES News