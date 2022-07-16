Rescue operation underway after car crashes into canal in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Kings County are trying to rescue a driver after they crashed their car into a canal.The crash happened on Highway 41 south of Stratford just before 4 pm.The California Highway Patrol says the car is still submerged and the car is still in the canal.A Kings County Fire Department team is currently working to pull out the driver.Authorities say they suspect the driver has died.