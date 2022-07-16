Rescue operation underway after car crashes into canal in Kings County

Authorities say they suspect the driver has died.
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Kings County are trying to rescue a driver after they crashed their car into a canal.

The crash happened on Highway 41 south of Stratford just before 4 pm.

The California Highway Patrol says the car is still submerged and the car is still in the canal.

A Kings County Fire Department team is currently working to pull out the driver.

