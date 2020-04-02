Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Kings County issues shelter in place order

By
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since a statewide stay at home order went into effect last month, some people in Kings County haven't been following the rules.

Supervisor Doug Verboon says he knows of one egregious example: a neighborhood bounce house party that took place recently.

"That's unnecessary, that's foolishness," Verboon said.

To show their support of the statewide order and protect the residents they represent, Verboon and other supervisors issued a shelter in place order of their own on Tuesday.

Kings County has a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, but they say it's still a real threat to the community.

"People are getting heart attacks and having babies, so we don't want to use up any unnecessary hospital space because we were foolish," Verboon added.

The shelter in place order means Kings County residents must stay home, except for a list of exceptions, including going to the grocery store, doctor, or working if the state considers you an essential employee.

Next Tuesday, supervisors are expected to give the sheriff's office direction on enforcing the order.

Although they have the authority to take criminal or civil action against a person or business, Sheriff David Robinson hopes people can police themselves-by simply staying at home.

"And really that should be the message that we're sending to people is: Let's do everything we can to save all the people we can from getting exposed to this, because that's going to reduce the number of people that die from this," Robinson said.

"Don't put our sheriff's or our police in danger by having to come tell you to quit having a party," Verboon said. "It's up to you to lead by example. It's not for the sheriff to come force you to do it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countykings countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News