Kings County approved by state for further reopening of businesses

Kings County has been approved by California to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.

On Tuesday, the county health director signed off on the acceleration of Phase 2, and county supervisors voted unanimously to open more local businesses, while they awaited confirmation from the state.


In this expanded phase, retail stores can open their shops to customers, and dine-in services can resume at restaurants with some modifications. Schools are also able to reopen.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.


For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
