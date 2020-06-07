Coronavirus California

Kings County offering free COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County is working to expand testing in the community.

Health officials say they've set up a rotating schedule to provide free testing throughout the county, starting on Monday.

It's available for everyone, including those who are uninsured or undocumented.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins may be accepted based on availability. You can call (559) 584-1401 to schedule an appointment.

The testing will be offered at multiple locations.
Central California coronavirus cases
Health officials assist Tulare's homeless population as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Protest held at Avenal State Prison after COVID-19 outbreak inside facility
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
