Kings County offering free COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County is working to expand testing in the community.Health officials say they've set up a rotating schedule to provide free testing throughout the county, starting on Monday.It's available for everyone, including those who are uninsured or undocumented.Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins may be accepted based on availability. You can call (559) 584-1401 to schedule an appointment.The testing will be offered at multiple locations.