New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening in Kings County today

Kings County residents have a new place to go for COVID-19 testing.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County residents have a new place to go for COVID-19 testing.

Starting Thursday, the Department of Public Health will open a drive-thru facility at Alma's Flea Market on Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays and Friday through August 28. It has the capacity to test up to 240 people per day.

County residents can make an appointment using the Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program scheduling system.

