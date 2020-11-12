Kings County on verge of falling back into purple tier of state's reopening plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over the last month or so, Samurai Sushi in Downtown Hanford has had a taste of what restaurant life looked like pre-pandemic, welcoming back a limited number of guests for indoor dining.Right now, restaurants in Kings County can open inside at 25% capacity with modifications.But they could be going back to take-out only as soon, if Kings County exceeds the COVID-19 case rate that is required to stay in the red tier for a second straight week.Counties must meet the criteria for a more restrictive tier for two consecutive weeks before moving backwards."It's unfortunate," said employee Ana Diaz. "They just opened up again, getting back into things and again having to close down."Getting to the 'red' tier meant Lucianna Johnston could reopen her yoga studio at limited capacity and start using her brand new gym for one-on-one training sessions.But Johnston has noticed bad behaviors from the public and some businesses, and she sees how that adversely affects the county's case count.So she knew bringing clients back could be short-lived."It's hard," Johnston said. "We're tired of this thing. I am too. I'm not all like, 'Well when this is over, I'm excited to keep wearing the mask.' Not at all. I think everyone is ready for this to be over but it's not over yet."When the pandemic hit, Johnston started hosting virtual yoga sessions.That has helped keep her business alive, and she says she will continue to try new things that will help it survive, regardless of any new restrictions that are put in place.Movie theaters, museums, and churches will also have to stop indoor operations if Kings County moves into the 'purple' tier next week.Schools that have already reopened will not be required to shut down again.