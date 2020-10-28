crash

2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says

The crash happened just around 6:40 am. on 6th Avenue and Clinton Avenue, southwest of Kingsburg.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Kings County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 am. on 6th Avenue and Clinton Avenue, southwest of Kingsburg.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Toyota Tundra and Jeep Cherokee collided after one of the vehicles crossed into the opposite lane.



The man driving the Jeep suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Tundra had moderate injuries and was also taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

CHP officers are investigating to determine which car crossed the center line. Traffic in the area is blocked as authorities continue their investigation.
