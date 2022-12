Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits near Kettleman City

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the South Valley on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 pm, the USGS reported the quake struck about four miles southwest of Kettleman City.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Stay with Action News for updates.