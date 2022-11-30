Woman killed in crash with semi-truck in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed after driving into the path of a semi-truck in Kings County early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 2:15 am at Highway 43 and Kent Avenue.

Investigators say the 47-year-old woman drove her car into the path of an oncoming semi-truck at the intersection.

The semi-truck hit the woman's car, sending it crashing off the roadway.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Visalia, where she later died of her injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been involved in the crash.