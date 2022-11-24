1 dead, 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into canal in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a canal in Kings County Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 4 pm on Highway 41 near Quail Ave.

Officers say the woman driving the vehicle tried passing a big rig but cut in front of it too early due to oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was knocked into the canal. A man who was in the car died at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Hanford.

Crews have since pulled the vehicle out of the canal.

The driver of the big rig stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

Officials reported traffic is moving slowly on that stretch of Highway 41.

