2 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a crash in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Laurel Avenue at Avenal Cutoff.

Officers say a man driving a Ram truck came to a stop on Laurel before entering the intersection in the path of the Honda, which was heading north on Avenal Cutoff.

The driver of the Honda tried to avoid a crash by veering to the left, but the two vehicles still collided.

A man and a woman who were passengers in the Honda died at the scene. A third passenger was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The drivers of the Honda and the Ram were not hurt.

Officers do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

