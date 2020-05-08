fraud

Deputies searching for woman who cashed stolen checks in Hanford, Fresno

Surveillance footage captured images of the suspect using a stolen California driver's license at a Bank of America in Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County deputies are trying to find a woman who is suspected of cashing stolen checks in several California cities.

She is also the suspect in several crimes at numerous Costco branches in Fresno, Hanford, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Anyone who knows the woman's identity or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
