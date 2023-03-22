Kings County officials urging safety amid historic flooding

Twelve days after a local emergency was declared in Kings County, areas of Hanford and Corcoran remain underwater.

An emergency center was activated this week as roads and farmlands face flooding.

Corcoran remains of highest concern -- shocking video shows the water levels near the city rising over roads and near homes.

In the late 1800s, Tulare Lake was the largest body of fresh water in the western US. Dams were later built and the lakebed was turned into farmland.

Following several months of winter storms, that land is now filling with water and farmers are being forced from their homes.

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson addressed the historic flooding in a press conference Wednesday morning.

"This isn't a one-time, this isn't a two-day, this isn't a two-week event," he said. "This event will last through the summer, most likely into September."

Law enforcement agencies across Kings County are working together to monitor the water levels and assess the best course of action.

In the meantime, the Kings County sheriff is reminding people that the lakebed is private property.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to pay attention to road signs and do not try to get around road barriers.

Several people have been rescued after getting stuck in water.

No official evacuation orders have been issued in Kings County.

