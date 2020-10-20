Corcoran prison inmate accused of killing cellmate denied request for crime scene photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County judge denied a bizarre request from a California State Prison, Corcoran, inmate accused of brutally killing his cellmate.The judge sided with Kings County prosecutors and ruled Jaime Osuna will not possess crime scene photos from the grisly murder, which happened at the prison in March 2019.The Kings County District Attorney's Office said Osuna decapitated his cellmate, Luis Romero, and then proceeded to sever several of Romero's body parts.Prosecutors tell Action News that Osuna will be back in court in December for a competency hearing.Osuna is currently serving a life sentence for the 2011 torture and murder of a Bakersfield woman.