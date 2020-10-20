Corcoran prison inmate accused of killing cellmate denied request for crime scene photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County judge denied a bizarre request from a California State Prison, Corcoran, inmate accused of brutally killing his cellmate.

The judge sided with Kings County prosecutors and ruled Jaime Osuna will not possess crime scene photos from the grisly murder, which happened at the prison in March 2019.

The Kings County District Attorney's Office said Osuna decapitated his cellmate, Luis Romero, and then proceeded to sever several of Romero's body parts.

RELATED: Graphic details emerge in case of Corcoran inmate's murder

Prosecutors tell Action News that Osuna will be back in court in December for a competency hearing.

Osuna is currently serving a life sentence for the 2011 torture and murder of a Bakersfield woman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countykings countyinmatescrimeprison
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno vendor's daughter says he's been attacked before
Fresno police see shift in where shootings are happening
1 arrested for DUI after rollover crash in northeast Fresno
Councilmember wants Fresno to sue state over homeless encampments
Central Unified plans to continue distance learning until January
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
With starting quarterback selected, Fresno State readies for Mountain West restart on Saturday
Show More
More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Gap hiring 400 employees for Fresno fulfillment center
Creek Fire: 352,339 acres burned, 61% contained
34-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in Los Banos
Video shows moments before dog attacked Coalinga officer
More TOP STORIES News