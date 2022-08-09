Man grabbed by K-9, arrested after trying to escape from deputies in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after trying to run away from Kings County deputies over the weekend.

On August 6, deputies were informed of a man in the middle of the street in the area of 16th Avenue and Jersey Avenue.

The man was identified as Richard Martinez and he was reportedly running in the middle of the road without a shirt on and under the influence.

When deputies arrived, they found Martinez and tried approaching him but he tried flagging down other cars.

Martinez was able to get a red Chevrolet to stop and he got inside. Deputies grabbed him and tried pulling him out of the truck, but he was holding onto objects inside the car.

Deputies say Shelly Wesley, who was inside the Chevy, was holding onto Martinez to keep him inside.

A K9 unit was called to the scene and Martinez was told he would be bitten if he didn't comply.

At one point, investigators say Martinez grabbed the vest of a deputy and tried pulling it off. That is ultimately when the K9 was released and pulled Martinez onto the ground.

One handcuff was put on Martinez but he broke his arm free and started swinging. Deputies were able to get control of him and arrest him.

Martinez was taken to the hospital to be treated. Records show there were three warrants out for his arrest.

He was booked into the Kings County Jail.

Wesley was arrested for interfering with the arrest and records showed she also had warrants for her arrest.