California authorities searching for 3-year-old girl possibly in danger

CHP officials issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Department for three-year-old Brooklyn Aguilar, who was last seen on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.
The advisory is for Kings, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY ALERT-Kings, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. @KingsSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/VHsyIaCXhO— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 3, 2020
Law enforcement believes Brooklyn's father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar, took her. He drives a 2002 silver BMW 325 with an Arizona license plate that reads: STEVBBY.
Officials say Brooklyn Aguilar has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 2'5" and weighs about 30 pounds. The toddler was last seen wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow pants.
Charles Aguilar has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 175 pounds. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911.