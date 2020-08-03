California authorities searching for 3-year-old girl possibly in danger

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY ALERT-Kings, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. @KingsSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/VHsyIaCXhO — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help finding a three-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her father and might be in danger.CHP officials issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Department for three-year-old Brooklyn Aguilar, who was last seen on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.The advisory is for Kings, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.Law enforcement believes Brooklyn's father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar, took her. He drives a 2002 silver BMW 325 with an Arizona license plate that reads: STEVBBY.Officials say Brooklyn Aguilar has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 2'5" and weighs about 30 pounds. The toddler was last seen wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow pants.Charles Aguilar has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 175 pounds. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911.