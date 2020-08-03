missing children

California authorities searching for 3-year-old girl possibly in danger

CHP officials issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Department for three-year-old Brooklyn Aguilar, who was last seen on Sunday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help finding a three-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her father and might be in danger.

CHP officials issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of the Kings County Sheriff's Department for three-year-old Brooklyn Aguilar, who was last seen on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

The advisory is for Kings, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.



Law enforcement believes Brooklyn's father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar, took her. He drives a 2002 silver BMW 325 with an Arizona license plate that reads: STEVBBY.

Officials say Brooklyn Aguilar has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 2'5" and weighs about 30 pounds. The toddler was last seen wearing a rainbow shirt and rainbow pants.

Charles Aguilar has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 175 pounds. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countycrimechpmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
Parents arrested for murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Semi-truck driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Fresno Co.
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Friends remember motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Non-profit helps businesses find relief funding during pandemic
Robbery suspect tries to escape police by setting home on fire
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Fire Department sees record-breaking month in July
Central California coronavirus cases
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
Driver crashes car into front yard of southwest Fresno home
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
More TOP STORIES News