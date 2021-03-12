Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier next week, state health officials say

NEW: @CAPublicHealth predicts Tulare and Kings Counties will move into the less restrictive red tier next Tuesday. @ABC30 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) March 12, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings and Tulare counties are expected to move into the red tier of California's reopening system on Tuesday, state health officials announced on Friday.California has officially administered vaccinations to 2 million people in some of the most at-risk neighborhoods, including areas in the Central Valley, since launching its new equity initiative weeks ago.State health officials had said that once 2 million people in those areas received their first doses, they would begin loosening the current tier system's requirements, making it easier for counties to move into less restrictive tiers.On Sunday, 13 counties across the state will move out of the purple tier. They are: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne.Health officials said that next Tuesday, they predict another 13 will transition into the red tier based on county data under the new formula, which now allows for counties to leave the purple tier if they have 10 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people.Those counties include Kings, Tulare, Sacramento, San Diego, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Ventura and Yuba counties.Kings and Tulare counties would officially be in the red tier, allowing for more businesses to open at an increased capacity, starting Wednesday, March 17. This will be the first time Tulare County will move out of the purple tier since the state established it's tier system last year.Central California's Fresno, Madera and Merced counties were predicted to remain in the purple tier. Mariposa County is currently in the orange tier.The state has been loosening its restrictions as the number of people receiving the vaccine increases. On Thursday, California announced new guidelines that would allow breweries, distilleries, and wineries to reopen outdoor operations in the most restrictive purple tier, with restrictions.