Reopening California

Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier next week, state health officials say

Kings and Tulare counties are expected to move into the red tier of California's reopening system on Tuesday, state health officials announced on Friday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings and Tulare counties are expected to move into the red tier of California's reopening system on Tuesday, state health officials announced on Friday.

California has officially administered vaccinations to 2 million people in some of the most at-risk neighborhoods, including areas in the Central Valley, since launching its new equity initiative weeks ago.

State health officials had said that once 2 million people in those areas received their first doses, they would begin loosening the current tier system's requirements, making it easier for counties to move into less restrictive tiers.

RELATED: CA to loosen reopening tier requirements as more vaccines reach vulnerable areas

On Sunday, 13 counties across the state will move out of the purple tier. They are: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne.

Health officials said that next Tuesday, they predict another 13 will transition into the red tier based on county data under the new formula, which now allows for counties to leave the purple tier if they have 10 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people.

RELATED: Officials express optimism about entering new green tier amid millions of COVID vaccinations

Those counties include Kings, Tulare, Sacramento, San Diego, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Ventura and Yuba counties.



Kings and Tulare counties would officially be in the red tier, allowing for more businesses to open at an increased capacity, starting Wednesday, March 17. This will be the first time Tulare County will move out of the purple tier since the state established it's tier system last year.

Central California's Fresno, Madera and Merced counties were predicted to remain in the purple tier. Mariposa County is currently in the orange tier.

The state has been loosening its restrictions as the number of people receiving the vaccine increases. On Thursday, California announced new guidelines that would allow breweries, distilleries, and wineries to reopen outdoor operations in the most restrictive purple tier, with restrictions.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countytulare countycoronavirus californiabusinesscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
13 counties moving to less restrictive tiers Sunday
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
CA has new guidelines to reopen breweries, wineries
New analysis prompts push to reopen schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
Visalia woman found dead inside home, husband detained
Illegal gambling machines found in Fresno homeless encampment
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
CA has new guidelines to reopen breweries, wineries
Fiery crash in northwest Fresno leaves at least one dead
Show More
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14: What to know
2 teens shot in southeast Fresno
Amazon expanding its facility in Fresno
'Hero' Southwest agent reunites toddler with Buzz Lightyear toy
Novavax shows 96% efficacy against original COVID strain: Company
More TOP STORIES News