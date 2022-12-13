Valley man charged with allegedly murdering relative, holding woman & children hostage

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection to last week's fatal shooting in Stratford.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Diego Noal Montoya Sosa got into an argument with a family member before killing the man.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 Thursday morning at a home on Main Street near Front Street.

The victim, now identified as Gabriel Adolfo Felix Sosa, was shot in the chest.

Detectives learned through their investigation that Diego allegedly shot Gabriel the night before and held a woman and her two children hostage in the home until the next morning.

Diego reportedly moved the children toward a window and told them and their mother he wanted them to stand there so they would be shot when law enforcement arrived.

He eventually left the home without hurting anyone else.

As detectives were continuing their investigation, Diego turned himself in at the Kings County Jail.

He was interviewed and then booked into jail. Prosecutors filed charges against him Monday, including homicide, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

His bail is set at two million dollars.