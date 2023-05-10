Skeletal remains found in Kings County could he historic discovery, deputies say

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says a dairy worker found the remains discarded in a shoe box near Nine and a Half and Lansing Avenue last Wednesday.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Skeletal remains found in the South Valley could be a historical discovery.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says a dairy worker found the remains discarded in a shoe box near Nine and a Half and Lansing Avenue last Wednesday.

Investigators determined they were ancient human remains.

The Fresno State Anthropology Department inspected the bones, believed to be of a pre-historic Native American.

Officials expect more remains to be found as ongoing flooding and construction in Kings County continue to turn over the earth.

Anyone who finds bones is urged to contact the Kings County Sheriff's office.

"We are not going to hinder your work," says Kings County Sgt. Nate Ferrier. "We're going to come out and be quick, in and out so you can resume what you're doing."

The sheriff's office plans to work with the Native American Heritage Society in Sacramento to provide a proper burial.