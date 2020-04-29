stabbing

Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested for stabbing another man at a home in Hanford last Friday.

Kings County sheriff's officials say deputies found the 37-year-old with a stab would to his chest in the area of Thilda and Kruger Avenues around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say the man told deputies he was stabbed by 48-year-old Rusty Sample, dragged to the front yard of Sample's home and assaulted.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Investigators tracked down Sample and found him at a hotel in Dinuba on Tuesday morning. He fought with officers until he was eventually arrested.

Sample was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
