Man arrested for trying to steal $50,000 tractor in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he tried to steal a $50,000 tractor in Kings County on Sunday night.

Sheriff's officials say Rual Gonzalez drove onto a property at Excelsior and 15th Avenues around 10 pm.

The property owner discovered Gonzelez's car near an area of parked tractors and then found Gonzalez inside one of the tractor cabs.

Officials say Gonzalez ran away, and he hid within bushes and trees on the property, causing challenges for the deputies who were called to search for him.

A Kings County K9 and his deputy handler helped locate Gonzalez and bring him into custody.

Gonzalez was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford for treatment and was eventually released to be booked into the Kings County Jail for theft, trespassing and resisting arrest.
