Kings County hopes for boost in COVID-19 vaccinations as hesitancy remains a challenge

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --Lemoore's Connie Hernandez didn't hesitate to get the COVID-19 vaccine.She has diabetes, and her doctor strongly encouraged her to get protected against the deadly disease."Well when you see all those deaths on TV, that's enough to scare anybody," Hernandez said. "And I don't want no part of that."But Hernandez has a close family member that wants no part of the vaccine.She says that her relative thinks the government is trying to kill them by giving them the shot."I've told her but to no avail," Hernandez said. "But she'll see it, she'll come around."Kings County Supervisor Craig Pedersen said: "Well, I think there's still a fair amount of hesitancy to take the vaccine."State data shows that Kings County comes in second to last place in terms of total doses administered (among Valley counties).Pedersen believes that is at least due in part to residents who are reluctant to get the shot."Obviously, we don't want to go through this again, and so we still encourage people to get the shots if they want to, and they're more than available in the community," he said.Kings County has a lot of rural regions.But there are efforts to make it easy for everyone to get a shot.Vaccines were available in various locations throughout the county on Thursday, including the public health department's Lemoore location and at Lemoore High School, where walk-ins were being accepted.Walk-ins are also available at Adventist Health rural health clinics, such as Home Garden.Staff ask patients if they've gotten the shot and if they have any questions about it."So that's what we're doing at not only a ground level but also within all our organizations and also teaming up with other organizations and non-profit organizations to bring that awareness that the vaccine is safe, it's here, and it's saving lives," Adventist Health Ambulatory Medical Officer Raul Ayala said."Unfortunately the demand is not there," Adventist Health Pharmacy Director Ed Abukhazneh said. "The public has reached a plateau."But Abukhazneh believes the vaccine is behind the improving COVID-19 metrics throughout the region.He says more people need to get vaccinated to prevent any future surges."The vaccine supplies are ample and the people need the protection and we are happy to educate and continue our campaign in order to make sure that people get vaccinated," Abukhazneh said.Statement from KCPHD: