1 person contracts West Nile Virus in Kings County, health officials report

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County resident has contracted West Nile Virus, health officials reported on Wednesday.
It's the first human case reported in the county this year.
The Kings Mosquito Abatement District reported 47 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile so far this year. The samples were collected in Lemoore, Hanford and Corcoran.
Health officials say they expect to detect the virus in the county through the end of the month.
They also remind the public to eliminate any standing water near homes to stop mosquitoes from breeding in neighborhoods.
Residents should also consider using insect repellent containing DEET.
