The Kings Fair kicks off Thursday in Hanford and will run through the weekend.

Kings Fair kicks off in Hanford this Thursday

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings Fair kicks off Thursday in Hanford and will run through the weekend.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including carnival rides, performances, as well as delicious fair food.

Performers include the Josh Day Band, Ryan Griffin, and Scotty Rich.

There will also be a dog stunt show, shark encounters, train tours, and sprint-car racing.

It's all taking place at the Kings County Fairgrounds on 10th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.

The fair is open from 4 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, 4p to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.

Tickets start at $7 for adults and $3 for kids.