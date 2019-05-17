Kings River closed in Kings County due to high water danger

Extremely high water on the Kings River has forced Kings County officials to declare a state of local emergency along the waterway in their county.
The river and all parks next to it are now closed to all recreational uses until further notice.
Officials feel the outflow from Pine Flat Dam- and abundance of melting snow-pack are creating a dangerous situation for recreation along the river.
This includes all boating, kayaking, tubing and swimming.
