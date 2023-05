Temporary closures are in place for parts of the Kaweah, Kern and Tule rivers.

The melting Sierra snowpack is creating fast-moving, frigid water and unstable banks.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temporary closures are in place for parts of the Kaweah, Kern and Tule rivers.

The Tulare County Sheriff had already shut down sections of the Kings and Saint John's rivers.

The sheriff says closures will remain in effect unless conditions improve.

