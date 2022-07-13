3 rescued in 2 separate incidents on Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are safe after being rescued in two separate incidents on the Kings River in Fresno County.Just after 11:30 Tuesday morning, deputies with the Boating Enforcement Unit and CAL FIRE crews responded to the river near Annadale and Riverbend Avenues outside of Sanger.In the first incident, a father and son were kayaking when the teen hit a tree in the river and overturned.The dad tried to help his son and also flipped his kayak, but he was able to make it safely to shore.Firefighters had to rescue the boy. Both were wearing life jackets.While crews were still on the water, a second call came in.Two women on separate tubes collided with a different tree and needed help.Both women were not wearing life jackets.