18-year-old woman rescued after being stuck in Kings River

EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old woman rescued after being stuck in Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old woman has been rescued after getting stuck in the Kings River Wednesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team says it happened around 3:30 pm.

Deputies were driving down Piedra Road when a bystander flagged them down, letting them know the woman was stuck in the middle of the river.

The woman was found about 20 yards off the shore in waist-deep water.

A rope was tossed to her and a swimmer helped pull her to shore as the woman couldn't move.

She was safely returned to shore and did not suffer any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnowater rescue
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News