18-year-old woman rescued after being stuck in Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old woman has been rescued after getting stuck in the Kings River Wednesday afternoon.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team says it happened around 3:30 pm.Deputies were driving down Piedra Road when a bystander flagged them down, letting them know the woman was stuck in the middle of the river.The woman was found about 20 yards off the shore in waist-deep water.A rope was tossed to her and a swimmer helped pull her to shore as the woman couldn't move.She was safely returned to shore and did not suffer any injuries.