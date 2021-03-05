Kings River Winery adds new wedding venue as interest increases

Kings River Winery in Sanger is enjoying being back open for business after pandemic closures led to a quiet year in 2020.Demand for the winery's event space is also starting to pick up. Lately, the phone has constantly been ringing as Central Valley couples begin to see their futures."At the least, with the vaccines rolling out, people seem to be really excited to start planning their weddings to book their dates to take tours," said operations and events director Ashley Green. "I've had a huge increase in about the last month and a half of giving tours. Last Friday, I gave nine in one day so people are ready to start planning their wedding."Green says events make up more than half of the winery's business, making the last several months especially challenging. They were able to hold micro weddings, but now they're excited to broaden their horizons.Despite the pandemic, Kings river winery is expanding. We're at their newest venue Grace Barn, an indoor-outdoor space for Valley brides and grooms."It's really conveniently located only five minutes from our main property at the winery. They complement each other really well. This is a rustic barn setting. Our other facility is a beautiful winery," Green said.The winery bought a 14-acre property with a barn, nearby house and land.Green says they've already booked many weddings in 2021 and some into 2022."If this last year has taught us anything, you just got to keep moving forward, looking forward and trying to pivot and make your business fit the times. Right now, we know people are looking for indoor/outdoor and outdoor-only options, and so we've just added another one," Green said.A business saying "cheers" to its own future and the couples ready to celebrate their big day.