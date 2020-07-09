Couple arrested for child abuse in Kingsburg

Kingsburg Police on Thursday arrested a husband and wife after their child appeared in elementary school with visible injuries. That child and an older sibling are now being kept safe by authorities.

Ashley and Angela Riedel are in the Fresno County Jail on charges of child abuse and corporal injury to a child.


Police say they also discovered during their investigation that in 2018, Angela Riedel hit a teenager who lived in the neighborhood with her pickup truck while he was riding his bicycle, running him off the road and causing him to be thrown from his bicycle. The collision was in retaliation for a doorbell prank the teenager committed.

The Riedels' two children were taken into protective custody on the day the investigation into the child abuse against the younger child began.


The court has also issued a Protective Order for the safety of the victims and the community, Kingsburg Police say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsburgfresno countychild abuseassault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police identify 21-year-old man murdered in random attack
FUSD to release learning options for students when school resumes
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Central California coronavirus cases
Pandemic forcing firefighters to make changes heading into wildfire season
Deputies searching for man who robbed Westamerica bank in Easton
No charges against man who hit protesters with Jeep at Visalia march
Show More
Fresno business owner comes face-to-face with burglar hiding in store rafters
Outdoor dining permitted for Visalia restaurants, city says
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
Fresno Co. officials brace for surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals
More TOP STORIES News