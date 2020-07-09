Couple arrested for child abuse in Kingsburg

Kingsburg Police on Thursday arrested a husband and wife after their child appeared in elementary school with visible injuries. That child and an older sibling are now being kept safe by authorities.Ashley and Angela Riedel are in the Fresno County Jail on charges of child abuse and corporal injury to a child.Police say they also discovered during their investigation that in 2018, Angela Riedel hit a teenager who lived in the neighborhood with her pickup truck while he was riding his bicycle, running him off the road and causing him to be thrown from his bicycle. The collision was in retaliation for a doorbell prank the teenager committed.The Riedels' two children were taken into protective custody on the day the investigation into the child abuse against the younger child began.The court has also issued a Protective Order for the safety of the victims and the community, Kingsburg Police say.