Police investigating vandalism with sacrilegious messages at Kingsburg church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vandals caused major damage to a Valley church.
When police responded to Kingsburg Covenant Church last Wednesday night, they found one of the church's youth buildings had been spray-painted with sacrilegious messages and curse words.
Someone also painted an anti-LGBTQ message on one of the walls.
Anyone with information about who might have done this vandalism is asked to call Kingsburg Police.
