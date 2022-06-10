Police investigating vandalism with sacrilegious messages at Kingsburg church

Police investigating vandalism with sacrilegious messages at Kingsburg church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vandals caused major damage to a Valley church.

When police responded to Kingsburg Covenant Church last Wednesday night, they found one of the church's youth buildings had been spray-painted with sacrilegious messages and curse words.

Someone also painted an anti-LGBTQ message on one of the walls.

Anyone with information about who might have done this vandalism is asked to call Kingsburg Police.
