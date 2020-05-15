FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in a crash in Fresno County late on Thursday night.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Mendocino and Highway 99 near Kingsburg.
Authorities have not released further information regarding what led up to the crash.
A witness told the California Highway Patrol that one of the driver's tires came off, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and hit the center barrier.
A dog was also involved in the crash and is being treated by animal control.
Woman killed in solo-crash in Fresno County near Kingsburg
A woman was killed in a crash in Fresno County late on Thursday night.
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News