Woman killed in solo-crash in Fresno County near Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in a crash in Fresno County late on Thursday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Mendocino and Highway 99 near Kingsburg.

Authorities have not released further information regarding what led up to the crash.

A witness told the California Highway Patrol that one of the driver's tires came off, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and hit the center barrier.

A dog was also involved in the crash and is being treated by animal control.
