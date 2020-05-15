Woman killed in solo-crash in Fresno County near Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in a crash in Fresno County late on Thursday night.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Mendocino and Highway 99 near Kingsburg.Authorities have not released further information regarding what led up to the crash.A witness told the California Highway Patrol that one of the driver's tires came off, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and hit the center barrier.A dog was also involved in the crash and is being treated by animal control.