Man arrested for allegedly injuring Kingsburg fire captain in hit-and-run crash

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 53-year-old Selma man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a Kingsburg fire captain in a hit-and-run crash last week.Kingsburg Police say the fire captain was checking a gas leak in Kingsburg on December 8 when a car driven by Rory Dale Carlock struck him and then sped away.As he took pictures of the complex from the sidewalk -- he was hit by the vehicle.The fire captain suffered significant injuries.He is now recovering at home but has a long recovery ahead before he can return to work."He sustained some significant injuries to his head, he had a concussion, cheek bone damage, and a leg broken, he has a long road ahead to recover," said Kingburg Chief of Police Neil G. Dadian.Kingsburg police believe Carlock was under the influence of methamphetamine when he swerved into the fire captain. They say the suspect tried to destroy the vehicleInvestigators say he burned and left the vehicle in an orchard after the crash but detectives were still able to find it and gather evidence.Carlock now faces several charges including felony hit and run and felony arson.