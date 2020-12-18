Man arrested for allegedly injuring Kingsburg fire captain in hit-and-run crash

The fire captain sustained significant injuries and has a long recovery ahead before he can return to work.
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 53-year-old Selma man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a Kingsburg fire captain in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Kingsburg Police say the fire captain was checking a gas leak in Kingsburg on December 8 when a car driven by Rory Dale Carlock struck him and then sped away.

As he took pictures of the complex from the sidewalk -- he was hit by the vehicle.

The fire captain suffered significant injuries.

He is now recovering at home but has a long recovery ahead before he can return to work.

"He sustained some significant injuries to his head, he had a concussion, cheek bone damage, and a leg broken, he has a long road ahead to recover," said Kingburg Chief of Police Neil G. Dadian.

Kingsburg police believe Carlock was under the influence of methamphetamine when he swerved into the fire captain. They say the suspect tried to destroy the vehicle

Investigators say he burned and left the vehicle in an orchard after the crash but detectives were still able to find it and gather evidence.

Carlock now faces several charges including felony hit and run and felony arson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsburgselmafresno countyofficer injuredhit and run
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News