Man found shot to death inside trailer in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide after a 47-year-old man was shot and killed after 10 on Thursday night.

Deputies say they received a call that someone had been shot at a travel trailer on Avenue 400 near Road 40, just east of Kingsburg.

Investigators say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives questioned witnesses living in other mobile homes and trailers on the property.

Officials believe the shooting occurred outside of the trailer, but are working to determine how the man ended up inside it.

"At this time, the motive is unknown. We'll still be interviewing witnesses and neighbors trying to find out what kind of activity was at this house, any association with the victim," said Sgt. Steve Sanchez.

Several rifle shell casings were found at the scene. Deputies also discovered a marijuana grow on the property, but it wasn't known if the grow belonged to the victim or was in anyway connected to the homicide.

This is a developing story.
