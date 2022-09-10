Kingsburg man, his 2 sons accused of sexually assaulting underage victims

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg police have arrested a man and his two sons for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple minor victims.

Police say they first received a report about the sexual abuse on Monday night, and found out the suspect behind it, Francisco Hernandez Chavarria, had been carrying out the crimes from 2010 to 2021.

Detectives then learned Francisco's brother, Dario Santiago Hernandez-Chavarria and his father, Francisco Hernandez Hernandez, have also sexually assaulted other minor victims.

The two brothers and the father are now in custody.