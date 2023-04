FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kingsburg man accused of sexually abusing underage teens has been sentenced for his crimes.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Brandon Howard to serve two years of probation.

He must also register as a sex offender.

According to authorities, more than two years ago, Howard used his position at a retail store to coerce underage teens into sexual activity.

He admitted to three felony sex crimes involving minors last May.