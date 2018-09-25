MURDER

Kingsburg neighbors, daughter relieved after police arrest Alan DuPras

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors of Alan Dupras in Kingsburg said they were very relieved. Many said he seemed to be a prisoner in his home long before his arrest.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Neighbors of Alan Dupras in Kingsburg said they were very relieved. Many said he seemed to be a prisoner in his home long before his arrest. His own daughter said she feels safer.

"I'm devastated that this is what people will remember when they think about how it all ended."

Alison Dupras did not expect the arrest to come Tuesday. She followed up last week and was told detectives were still waiting on evidence to return. The morning capture of her father for the death of her mother and grandmother was something she has waited for since they were found shot to death in her grandmother's home.

"I definitely feel safer and I'm anticipating what's going to happen next, but he has a lawyer and nothing, you know- until he's sentenced definitively, then that will be justice. But this is definitely a step in the right direction," said Dupras.

Growing up, Elizabeth Stone was neighbors with Jennifer. Then as adults, her friend became the principal of her children's school.

"The most beautiful, kind sweet lady," said Stone.
RELATED: Estranged husband arrested in connection to the murder of former Kingsburg principal, sheriff's office says

Month after month, the murders remained on her mind and the minds of many others who visited her Kingsburg salon.

"I'm glad that he's finally arrested for this. Because this was very sad when it happened to hear about everything. She was a great person," said Stone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderarrestkingsburgKingsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
More murder
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News