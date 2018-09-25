Kingsburg neighbors, daughter relieved after police arrest Alan DuPras

Neighbors of Alan Dupras in Kingsburg said they were very relieved. Many said he seemed to be a prisoner in his home long before his arrest. His own daughter said she feels safer."I'm devastated that this is what people will remember when they think about how it all ended."Alison Dupras did not expect the arrest to come Tuesday. She followed up last week and was told detectives were still waiting on evidence to return. The morning capture of her father for the death of her mother and grandmother was something she has waited for since they were found shot to death in her grandmother's home."I definitely feel safer and I'm anticipating what's going to happen next, but he has a lawyer and nothing, you know- until he's sentenced definitively, then that will be justice. But this is definitely a step in the right direction," said Dupras.Growing up, Elizabeth Stone was neighbors with Jennifer. Then as adults, her friend became the principal of her children's school."The most beautiful, kind sweet lady," said Stone.Month after month, the murders remained on her mind and the minds of many others who visited her Kingsburg salon."I'm glad that he's finally arrested for this. Because this was very sad when it happened to hear about everything. She was a great person," said Stone.