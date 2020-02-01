Kingsburg Police arrest 3 suspects linked to multiple burglaries

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg Police arrested three teenagers involved in a burglary ring Friday.Officers had been working on a theft investigation for the past three months.Friday afternoon, investigators served search warrants on each of the suspects.Police found stolen guns, jewelry, designer clothing and drugs in their houses.Two of the suspects are 19-year-old Ricardo Cordero and 18-year-old Shaun Espinoza.Officers arrested another suspect who is 15 years old.All three teens arrested are from Selma and police say they are known gang members.Detectives linked these three suspects to burglaries in Bakersfield, Kings County and Southern California.