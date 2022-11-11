Kingsburg Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingsburg police are searching for the person responsible for killing a 24-year-old Kingsburg man.

Around 10:45 on Wednesday night, Kingsburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex located on Stroud Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Isaias Ayala shot multiple times.

Paramedics pronounced Ayala dead at the scene.

Kingsburg police requested homicide detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff's office to take over the investigation.

Detectives believe the murder was gang-related.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.