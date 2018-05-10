CRIME

Kmart employee in critical condition after being stabbed by convicted felon

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect had just been released from jail and has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony assault convictions. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia Police are calling it a random attack.

At around 5:30 pm on Thursday, Visalia Police say Kmart employees noticed a man acting strangely inside the store.

"(He) didn't appear to be trying to pay for anything, wasn't a customer," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice. "(He) was taking items off the shelves, opening things, and that's what drew the attention of the Kmart employees, and that's why they contacted him and escorted him outside."

Sgt. Maurice says the man, identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Kechloian, seemed to comply at first.

But near the store's exit, he stabbed a Kmart employee multiple times in the chest and neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police found Kechloian behind the store and arrested him. They also found the knife he used in the stabbing.

Edward Keton was walking his dog when he came upon the crime scene.

"Now the guy's out a job, he's hurt," Keton said. "Other employees are going to look at it, and say 'I don't want to do that, how about if that happened to me?' So I mean it's a lot of consequences."

The store closed for the rest of the evening.

When police took the suspect back to police headquarters, they say he also assaulted an officer but was eventually detained.

According to the Tulare County Jail, Kechloian had just been released from their custody on Tuesday. It's unclear what he was charged with then.

But Action News has learned that Kechloian has a lengthy criminal history in Tulare County, including multiple felony assault convictions.

The victim is still in critical condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kmartstabbingworker stabbedvisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News